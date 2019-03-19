All apartments in Meadow Woods
14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE
14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE

14384 Island Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14384 Island Cove Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful, bright and spacious town home will make you stop searching for a rental property. Walk into a tiled, new ceramic planks flooring, and enjoy the all-new kitchen appliances and cabinets, featuring quality granite counter tops. The property features an open floor plan with a private patio, overlooking a serene pond with mature landscaping. The tiled flooring extends to the downstairs master bedroom, with tastefully renovated tiled shower and beautiful vanity cabinets. Upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms, with new carpet in warm colors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE have any available units?
14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE have?
Some of 14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
