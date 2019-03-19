14384 ISLAND COVE DRIVE

Amenities
This beautiful, bright and spacious town home will make you stop searching for a rental property. Walk into a tiled, new ceramic planks flooring, and enjoy the all-new kitchen appliances and cabinets, featuring quality granite counter tops. The property features an open floor plan with a private patio, overlooking a serene pond with mature landscaping. The tiled flooring extends to the downstairs master bedroom, with tastefully renovated tiled shower and beautiful vanity cabinets. Upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms, with new carpet in warm colors.