14315 HUNTCLIFF PARK WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful corner house on a great gated community, first floor with office space, formal dining, and spacious living area with a beautiful kitchen, half bath, 2 car garage and a huge fenced patio. Second floor with 3 bedrooms, plus office space and 2 big bathrooms. Community Pool. Close to MCO Orlando International Airport, FL 417, Florida's Turnpike, Osceola Parkway, Florida Mall, Loop Mall, Tupperware and Meadow Woods SunRail Stations, Sea World, Disney World and much more. Fast Approval.