Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle

13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful one-story home features 1,850 sq-ft of living space with 3-bedrooms, 2-baths, a den, 2-car garage and a huge backyard. Energy star home with appliances: stove, dishwasher and inside utility with washer and dryer. Community is conveniently located near Lake Nona, US192, SR528 and the Orlando International Airport. Less than 20 minutes from UCF, Research Park and high-tech medical facilities. Residents will enjoy resort style living, community pool, clubhouse, basketball, tennis courts and tranquil walking and biking trails. Yard care included. This home is available only for $1650 monthly rental for non-smokers.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/673352

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $1645. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $100. Pet fee:150.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,645, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,645, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle have any available units?
13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle have?
Some of 13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle is pet friendly.
Does 13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle offer parking?
Yes, 13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle offers parking.
Does 13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle have a pool?
Yes, 13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle has a pool.
Does 13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle have accessible units?
No, 13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

