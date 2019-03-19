13061 Sawgrass Pine Circle

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful one-story home features 1,850 sq-ft of living space with 3-bedrooms, 2-baths, a den, 2-car garage and a huge backyard. Energy star home with appliances: stove, dishwasher and inside utility with washer and dryer. Community is conveniently located near Lake Nona, US192, SR528 and the Orlando International Airport. Less than 20 minutes from UCF, Research Park and high-tech medical facilities. Residents will enjoy resort style living, community pool, clubhouse, basketball, tennis courts and tranquil walking and biking trails. Yard care included. This home is available only for $1650 monthly rental for non-smokers.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/673352



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com



Security Deposit: $1645. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $100. Pet fee:150.



Leland Johnson



Property Manager

Real Property Management South Orlando

P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190

Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.