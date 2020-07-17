13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 13004 Boggy Pointe Dr. Orlando, FL 32824 - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 13004 Boggy Pointe Dr. Orlando, FL 32824; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing.No Section 8 Will Allow Pets 20lbs.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to celena.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted.



Driving Directions: Take Central Florida Parkway East of John Young Parkway; Right onto Orange Blossom Trail; Left onto W. Wetherbee Road; Right onto Sawgrass Plantation Blvd.; Left onto Boggy Pointe Drive.



(RLNE5888871)