Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange

13004 Boggy Pointe Drive · (407) 716-0459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13004 Boggy Pointe Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 13004 Boggy Pointe Dr. Orlando, FL 32824 - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 13004 Boggy Pointe Dr. Orlando, FL 32824; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing.No Section 8 Will Allow Pets 20lbs.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to celena.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted.

Driving Directions: Take Central Florida Parkway East of John Young Parkway; Right onto Orange Blossom Trail; Left onto W. Wetherbee Road; Right onto Sawgrass Plantation Blvd.; Left onto Boggy Pointe Drive.

(RLNE5888871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange have any available units?
13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange have?
Some of 13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange currently offering any rent specials?
13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange pet-friendly?
Yes, 13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange is pet friendly.
Does 13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange offer parking?
No, 13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange does not offer parking.
Does 13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange have a pool?
No, 13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange does not have a pool.
Does 13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange have accessible units?
No, 13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange has units with dishwashers.
Does 13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13004 Boggy Pointe Drive Orange has units with air conditioning.
