Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED HOME AND IT'S READY TO MOVE IN. Great home offers 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with over 1,400 ht. sq. ft. Kitchen offers granite countertops and new range hood. Bathroom has granite tops and new mirrors. Great living/dining combo. Home also has a spacious family room. Enjoy the covered porch. Near to schools, shopping, major roads and more.