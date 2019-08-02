All apartments in Meadow Woods
12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard

12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard Available 09/13/19 5BR 3.5 Bath - Reserve @ Sawgrass, Water View, Wood Flooring, 2 Car Garage, Bonus Room, Walk In Closets, Open Concept - This absolutely stunning 5 Bedroom -3.5 baths home is sure to impress the most savvy client. Reserve at Sawgrass is a vibrant community with new single-family homes in Orlando. Easy access to the Florida Turnpike, 528 & 417 Expressways and Lake Nona Medical City. Enjoy the community play-field and pool for events, education at nearby top-rated schools and just minutes from the Orlando International Airport, 5 minutes from Amazon Distribution Center.

The kitchen and living area are the highly sought after open concept living. The kitchen is light and bright with white counter tops, a California Island with sink, and plenty of cabinets and counter space and large pantry. All stainless appliances including - glass top stainless range, over the range stainless microwave, stainless French door refigerator/freezer and stainless dishwasher. This home features a large formal dining room. All lower levels are wood flooring with upstairs fully carpeted. A half bath is located downstairs.
.
The Master Suite is large enough for a king size bed and all your bedroom furniture. Includes a larger than large master closet. The en suite has a soaker tub, and walk in shower and a must have dual vanity. The four guest bedrooms are on the upper level. Each bedroom has extra large closets with 2 additional full bathrooms - one Jack and Jill. Walk up the grand staircase that opens onto the large bonus room - this can be used for game room, family room, office or you decide.

The outdoor patio looks onto a beautiful water feature to take off the edge from the day and create calm and relaxation having your morning coffee or that well needed relief at the end of the day and evenings.The property has a large two car garage to accommodate your vehicles and extra space for storage. Full size washer/dryer hook ups on the lower level next to the master suite.

This is a Must See to Believe experience. This is the best of the best! Schedule your appointment today! This wont last long!

Showings must be scheduled 72 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/orlando

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Monthly Liability Insurance Applies
No Pets allowed.

HOA Applications and Fees May Apply Ask Agent

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.OrlandoPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3201021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard have any available units?
12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard have?
Some of 12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard offers parking.
Does 12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard has a pool.
Does 12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
