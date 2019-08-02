Amenities

12160 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard Available 09/13/19 5BR 3.5 Bath - Reserve @ Sawgrass, Water View, Wood Flooring, 2 Car Garage, Bonus Room, Walk In Closets, Open Concept - This absolutely stunning 5 Bedroom -3.5 baths home is sure to impress the most savvy client. Reserve at Sawgrass is a vibrant community with new single-family homes in Orlando. Easy access to the Florida Turnpike, 528 & 417 Expressways and Lake Nona Medical City. Enjoy the community play-field and pool for events, education at nearby top-rated schools and just minutes from the Orlando International Airport, 5 minutes from Amazon Distribution Center.



The kitchen and living area are the highly sought after open concept living. The kitchen is light and bright with white counter tops, a California Island with sink, and plenty of cabinets and counter space and large pantry. All stainless appliances including - glass top stainless range, over the range stainless microwave, stainless French door refigerator/freezer and stainless dishwasher. This home features a large formal dining room. All lower levels are wood flooring with upstairs fully carpeted. A half bath is located downstairs.

.

The Master Suite is large enough for a king size bed and all your bedroom furniture. Includes a larger than large master closet. The en suite has a soaker tub, and walk in shower and a must have dual vanity. The four guest bedrooms are on the upper level. Each bedroom has extra large closets with 2 additional full bathrooms - one Jack and Jill. Walk up the grand staircase that opens onto the large bonus room - this can be used for game room, family room, office or you decide.



The outdoor patio looks onto a beautiful water feature to take off the edge from the day and create calm and relaxation having your morning coffee or that well needed relief at the end of the day and evenings.The property has a large two car garage to accommodate your vehicles and extra space for storage. Full size washer/dryer hook ups on the lower level next to the master suite.



No Pets allowed.



