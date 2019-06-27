12101 Carolina Woods Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Spacious backyard - Spacious 3/2 home with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar! Many improvements like wood and tile floors throughout. Covered and screened patio with fenced in yard. Living room opens to backyard/patio thru set of sliding doors.Conveniently located near Disney, SR 417 Airport. Close to schools, major roads, turnpike, meadow woods train station and shopping.



*** To schedule a showing *** please click here https://secure.rently.com/properties/923096



360 Virtual Tour: https://www.nodalview.com/zXEP1aZ7PKttF5mRVhR7cdon



Make sure you have read our application guidelines that you can get from the Property Manager BEFORE you apply



PET POLICY: Pets considered with owner permission.



(RLNE4064179)