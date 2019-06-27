All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

12101 Carolina Woods Lane

12101 Carolina Woods Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12101 Carolina Woods Lane, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Meadow Woods Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Spacious backyard - Spacious 3/2 home with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar! Many improvements like wood and tile floors throughout. Covered and screened patio with fenced in yard. Living room opens to backyard/patio thru set of sliding doors.Conveniently located near Disney, SR 417 Airport. Close to schools, major roads, turnpike, meadow woods train station and shopping.

*** To schedule a showing *** please click here https://secure.rently.com/properties/923096

360 Virtual Tour: https://www.nodalview.com/zXEP1aZ7PKttF5mRVhR7cdon

Make sure you have read our application guidelines that you can get from the Property Manager BEFORE you apply

PET POLICY: Pets considered with owner permission.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4064179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12101 Carolina Woods Lane have any available units?
12101 Carolina Woods Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 12101 Carolina Woods Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12101 Carolina Woods Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12101 Carolina Woods Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12101 Carolina Woods Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12101 Carolina Woods Lane offer parking?
No, 12101 Carolina Woods Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12101 Carolina Woods Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12101 Carolina Woods Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12101 Carolina Woods Lane have a pool?
No, 12101 Carolina Woods Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12101 Carolina Woods Lane have accessible units?
No, 12101 Carolina Woods Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12101 Carolina Woods Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12101 Carolina Woods Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12101 Carolina Woods Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12101 Carolina Woods Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
