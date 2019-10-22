All apartments in Meadow Woods
1051 N Breeze Court Orange

1051 North Breeze Court · No Longer Available
Location

1051 North Breeze Court, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Center Lake

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 1051 N. Breeze Court Orlando, Fl. 32824 - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 1051 N. Breeze Court Orlando, Fl. 32824. Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. NO Pets, No Section 8 Allowed.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted.

Driving Directions:Take John Young Parkway South of State Road 528; Left onto Central Florida Parkway; Right onto South Orange Blossom Trail; Left onto Town Center Blvd.; Right onto Oakshire Blvd.; 2nd Right onto Whispering Cypress Lane; Right onto N. Breeze Court

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5047211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 N Breeze Court Orange have any available units?
1051 N Breeze Court Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1051 N Breeze Court Orange have?
Some of 1051 N Breeze Court Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 N Breeze Court Orange currently offering any rent specials?
1051 N Breeze Court Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 N Breeze Court Orange pet-friendly?
No, 1051 N Breeze Court Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 1051 N Breeze Court Orange offer parking?
No, 1051 N Breeze Court Orange does not offer parking.
Does 1051 N Breeze Court Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1051 N Breeze Court Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 N Breeze Court Orange have a pool?
No, 1051 N Breeze Court Orange does not have a pool.
Does 1051 N Breeze Court Orange have accessible units?
No, 1051 N Breeze Court Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 N Breeze Court Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1051 N Breeze Court Orange has units with dishwashers.
Does 1051 N Breeze Court Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1051 N Breeze Court Orange has units with air conditioning.
