14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

14274 SW 43rd Court Road Ocala, FL 34473 (Marion Oaks) - 2B/2B Remodeled home with approx. 1812 sq ft. Appliances include refrigerator, gas range, and dishwasher. Wood – like tile in kitchen, bathrooms, and living room, carpet in family room and bedrooms. Both bedrooms have bathrooms and plenty of closet space. Includes washer and dryer, the W/D are not warranted. Additional features of the home are the screened in back porch, and 1 car garage.

$1,175.00/ MO Rent, and $1,175.00 SD.



Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4526794)