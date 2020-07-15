All apartments in Marion County
Find more places like 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marion County, FL
/
14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:54 PM

14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks

14274 Southwest 43rd Ct Road · (352) 371-2118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14274 Southwest 43rd Ct Road, Marion County, FL 34473

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
14274 SW 43rd Court Road Ocala, FL 34473 (Marion Oaks) - 2B/2B Remodeled home with approx. 1812 sq ft. Appliances include refrigerator, gas range, and dishwasher. Wood – like tile in kitchen, bathrooms, and living room, carpet in family room and bedrooms. Both bedrooms have bathrooms and plenty of closet space. Includes washer and dryer, the W/D are not warranted. Additional features of the home are the screened in back porch, and 1 car garage.
$1,175.00/ MO Rent, and $1,175.00 SD.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4526794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks have any available units?
14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks have?
Some of 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks is pet friendly.
Does 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks offers parking.
Does 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks have a pool?
No, 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks have accessible units?
No, 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14274 SW 43rd Court Road Marion Oaks?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct
Ocala, FL 34474
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St
Ocala, FL 34474
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Latigo 27
1601 SW 27th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOrlando, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLCitrus Springs, FLLady Lake, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLThe Villages, FLWildwood, FLBeverly Hills, FL
Citrus Hills, FLCrystal River, FLEustis, FLInverness, FLMount Dora, FLLeesburg, FLTavares, FLHomosassa, FLApopka, FLSugarmill Woods, FLDeBary, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity