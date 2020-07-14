Carrington Lane

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $250-Up to additional 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 administration fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $20/mo per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Open Parking, Reserved parking is available for an additional cost.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.