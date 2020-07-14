Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill car wash area cc payments clubhouse coffee bar community garden courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving playground tennis court yoga

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located in beautiful and historic Ocala, Florida, Carrington Lane Apartments is the ideal community youve been looking for. Featuring 6 unique and spacious floor plans, were sure to have the perfect apartment for rent you're looking for. Nestled into a quaint wooded area, our residents enjoy a peaceful, serene atmosphere that accentuates on our country environment.



