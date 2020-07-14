All apartments in Ocala
Carrington Lane

3001 SE Lake Weir Ave · (352) 292-8207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL 34471

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 811 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,034

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 807 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,044

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1003 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,194

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,354

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carrington Lane.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
playground
tennis court
yoga
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located in beautiful and historic Ocala, Florida, Carrington Lane Apartments is the ideal community youve been looking for. Featuring 6 unique and spacious floor plans, were sure to have the perfect apartment for rent you're looking for. Nestled into a quaint wooded area, our residents enjoy a peaceful, serene atmosphere that accentuates on our country environment.\n\n

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $250-Up to additional 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 administration fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $20/mo per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Open Parking, Reserved parking is available for an additional cost.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carrington Lane have any available units?
Carrington Lane has 4 units available starting at $1,034 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ocala, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ocala Rent Report.
What amenities does Carrington Lane have?
Some of Carrington Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
Carrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carrington Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, Carrington Lane is pet friendly.
Does Carrington Lane offer parking?
Yes, Carrington Lane offers parking.
Does Carrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carrington Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carrington Lane have a pool?
Yes, Carrington Lane has a pool.
Does Carrington Lane have accessible units?
No, Carrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does Carrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carrington Lane has units with dishwashers.
