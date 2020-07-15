12189 SE 173RD PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LONG TERM UNFURNISHED PET FRIENDLY AVAILABLE AUG 2020



Awesome home in the beautiful location of Stonecrest Retirement Community GREAT HOME NICE AND SPACIOUS Unfurnished and ready for you to move in! Two car garage, screened in birdcage on the back of the home, nice well kept yard. Tile in the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms. Master has a walk in shower with glass doors and dual vanity. Open kitchen with laminate counter tops and a ton of cabinets, with center island for meal preparation. Nice foyer entry with large dining and living combined. Kitchen has a bar and is open to the living and dining area. Three bedroom two bath home. Washer and dryer in the garage. Water filtration system.



NON SMOKING