12189 SE 173RD PLACE
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:33 PM

12189 SE 173RD PLACE

12189 Southeast 173rd Place · (404) 925-5189
Location

12189 Southeast 173rd Place, Marion County, FL 34491

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1731 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LONG TERM UNFURNISHED PET FRIENDLY AVAILABLE AUG 2020

Awesome home in the beautiful location of Stonecrest Retirement Community GREAT HOME NICE AND SPACIOUS Unfurnished and ready for you to move in! Two car garage, screened in birdcage on the back of the home, nice well kept yard. Tile in the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms. Master has a walk in shower with glass doors and dual vanity. Open kitchen with laminate counter tops and a ton of cabinets, with center island for meal preparation. Nice foyer entry with large dining and living combined. Kitchen has a bar and is open to the living and dining area. Three bedroom two bath home. Washer and dryer in the garage. Water filtration system.

NON SMOKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12189 SE 173RD PLACE have any available units?
12189 SE 173RD PLACE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12189 SE 173RD PLACE have?
Some of 12189 SE 173RD PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12189 SE 173RD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12189 SE 173RD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12189 SE 173RD PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12189 SE 173RD PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 12189 SE 173RD PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 12189 SE 173RD PLACE offers parking.
Does 12189 SE 173RD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12189 SE 173RD PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12189 SE 173RD PLACE have a pool?
No, 12189 SE 173RD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12189 SE 173RD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12189 SE 173RD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12189 SE 173RD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12189 SE 173RD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12189 SE 173RD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12189 SE 173RD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
