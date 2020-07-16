8731 52ND DRIVE E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage tennis court

RARELY available ANNUAL rental available in the highly desirable community of Rosedale. This home has been completely updated within the last 3 years and is ready for you! The Kitchen has a wonderfully functional layout with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, beautiful solid surface counter tops, a large pantry, and sliding glass doors onto a private patio. The large Great Room had hardwood floors, tons of windows, space enough for a dining room table, and is lined with Plantation clad windows and sliders. The open floor plan features 2 spacious Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, both remodeled, a Den, private Pool and tranquil Water frontage. Enjoy a truly PRIVATE lanai area with outdoor lighting, heated pool and additional courtyard area for entertaining. The amenities in Rosedale are second to none with a tastefully updated 22,000 square foot Clubhouse with a full-service restaurant hosting numerous social events and activities, a junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, and fitness center; an 18-hole championship golf course; lighted Har-Tru tennis courts; and bocce courts, all available should you elect to join one of the several available membership packages. Rosedale is conveniently located to nearby shopping, dining, easy access to I-75, airports, and our world famous beaches. First and last month rent, security deposit, and approved background check required to move in. Tenants may elect to purchase one of the several levels of membership available for Rosedale.