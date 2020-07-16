All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:41 AM

8731 52ND DRIVE E

8731 52nd Drive East · (941) 400-6877
Location

8731 52nd Drive East, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1823 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
RARELY available ANNUAL rental available in the highly desirable community of Rosedale. This home has been completely updated within the last 3 years and is ready for you! The Kitchen has a wonderfully functional layout with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, beautiful solid surface counter tops, a large pantry, and sliding glass doors onto a private patio. The large Great Room had hardwood floors, tons of windows, space enough for a dining room table, and is lined with Plantation clad windows and sliders. The open floor plan features 2 spacious Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, both remodeled, a Den, private Pool and tranquil Water frontage. Enjoy a truly PRIVATE lanai area with outdoor lighting, heated pool and additional courtyard area for entertaining. The amenities in Rosedale are second to none with a tastefully updated 22,000 square foot Clubhouse with a full-service restaurant hosting numerous social events and activities, a junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, and fitness center; an 18-hole championship golf course; lighted Har-Tru tennis courts; and bocce courts, all available should you elect to join one of the several available membership packages. Rosedale is conveniently located to nearby shopping, dining, easy access to I-75, airports, and our world famous beaches. First and last month rent, security deposit, and approved background check required to move in. Tenants may elect to purchase one of the several levels of membership available for Rosedale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8731 52ND DRIVE E have any available units?
8731 52ND DRIVE E has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8731 52ND DRIVE E have?
Some of 8731 52ND DRIVE E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8731 52ND DRIVE E currently offering any rent specials?
8731 52ND DRIVE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8731 52ND DRIVE E pet-friendly?
No, 8731 52ND DRIVE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 8731 52ND DRIVE E offer parking?
Yes, 8731 52ND DRIVE E offers parking.
Does 8731 52ND DRIVE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8731 52ND DRIVE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8731 52ND DRIVE E have a pool?
Yes, 8731 52ND DRIVE E has a pool.
Does 8731 52ND DRIVE E have accessible units?
No, 8731 52ND DRIVE E does not have accessible units.
Does 8731 52ND DRIVE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8731 52ND DRIVE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 8731 52ND DRIVE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 8731 52ND DRIVE E does not have units with air conditioning.
