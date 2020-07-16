All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:19 AM

8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL

8309 Grand Estuary Trl Unit 401 · (941) 587-5667
Location

8309 Grand Estuary Trl Unit 401, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful turnkey furnished condo in desirable RIVER STRAND. The condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, fully updated kitchen with eat in area, living room/dining room combination, upgraded bathrooms, full sized washer and dryer and screened lanai with views of a large lake and golf course. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, two walk in closets and an en suite bathroom with a shower. The guest bedroom has a queen sized bed. Extra queen sized bed in the pull out sofa located in the living room. Guest bathroom has a tub/shower combination. Condo has an assigned covered parking spot. Full golfing membership included for a fee of $200.00. Condo is located in a gated community. Community amenities include: clubhouse with indoor and outdoor dining, conference rooms, billiards, fitness center, resort style pools, spa, 27-hole, championship golf course and 8 Har-Tru Tennis Courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have any available units?
8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have?
Some of 8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL offers parking.
Does 8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL has a pool.
Does 8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 8309 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
