7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Absolutely gorgeous first floor, turnkey furnished condo in sought after River Strand. This two bedroom, two bathroom condo has everything you'll need for your resort stay in Bradenton, FL. The condo has an open kitchen, living room, dining room combination. The kitchen has stainless appliances, a closet pantry and a breakfast bar. Master bedroom has a king sized bed, large walk in closet and an on suite bathroom with a stall shower. The guest bedroom has two twin beds. The guest bathroom has a tub/shower combination. Laundry closet with a full sized washer and dryer. Screened lanai looks out onto a large lake and golf course. One assigned parking spot with the unit. Full membership transfer available for all that River Strand has to offer. Amenities include: gated community, community pools, spa, Har-Tru tennis courts, restaurants, pickleball and fitness center. Guest/tenant to pay $75.00 monthly for club food consumption using owner's membership number. Available and will not last long!!!