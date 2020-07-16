All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL

7911 Grand Estuary Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7911 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL 34212

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Absolutely gorgeous first floor, turnkey furnished condo in sought after River Strand. This two bedroom, two bathroom condo has everything you'll need for your resort stay in Bradenton, FL. The condo has an open kitchen, living room, dining room combination. The kitchen has stainless appliances, a closet pantry and a breakfast bar. Master bedroom has a king sized bed, large walk in closet and an on suite bathroom with a stall shower. The guest bedroom has two twin beds. The guest bathroom has a tub/shower combination. Laundry closet with a full sized washer and dryer. Screened lanai looks out onto a large lake and golf course. One assigned parking spot with the unit. Full membership transfer available for all that River Strand has to offer. Amenities include: gated community, community pools, spa, Har-Tru tennis courts, restaurants, pickleball and fitness center. Guest/tenant to pay $75.00 monthly for club food consumption using owner's membership number. Available and will not last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have any available units?
7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manatee County, FL.
What amenities does 7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have?
Some of 7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL offers parking.
Does 7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL has a pool.
Does 7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 7911 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir
Bradenton, FL 34207
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr
Bradenton, FL 34208
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E
Bradenton, FL 34203

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus