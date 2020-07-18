7217 Manatee Ave

Amenities

Whitefield Estates Villa For Rent - Spacious 2 bedroom- each with walk in closets - 2 bathroom villa available for rent. Just renovated with new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Approximately 1156 Sq Ft., Laundry room attached (washer & dryer available if needed) and a bonus sun room to relax in. Great location, small yard, landscaping included. Enclosed Carport.

Pets upon approval. Weight and Breed Restrictions Apply.



Asking for first, security deposit, and credit check fee.



One unit available now, with bonus sun room.

One unit available by Mid July, with enclosed lanai.



Ask about one on Shepherd St., 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Villa with 1 Car Garage and private laundry by Mid July. Some utilities included! $1295

