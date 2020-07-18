All apartments in Manatee County
7217 Manatee Ave

7217 Manatee Street · (925) 351-5088
Location

7217 Manatee Street, Manatee County, FL 34243
Whitfield

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1375 · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$1375 - Whitefield Estates Villa -Spacious 2 BR - Property Id: 313480

Whitefield Estates Villa For Rent - Spacious 2 bedroom- each with walk in closets - 2 bathroom villa available for rent. Just renovated with new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Approximately 1156 Sq Ft., Laundry room attached (washer & dryer available if needed) and a bonus sun room to relax in. Great location, small yard, landscaping included. Enclosed Carport.
Pets upon approval. Weight and Breed Restrictions Apply.

Asking for first, security deposit, and credit check fee.

One unit available now, with bonus sun room.
One unit available by Mid July, with enclosed lanai.

Ask about one on Shepherd St., 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Villa with 1 Car Garage and private laundry by Mid July. Some utilities included! $1295
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7217-manatee-ave-sarasota-fl/313480
Property Id 313480

(RLNE5943095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7217 Manatee Ave have any available units?
7217 Manatee Ave has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7217 Manatee Ave have?
Some of 7217 Manatee Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7217 Manatee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7217 Manatee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7217 Manatee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7217 Manatee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7217 Manatee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7217 Manatee Ave offers parking.
Does 7217 Manatee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7217 Manatee Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7217 Manatee Ave have a pool?
No, 7217 Manatee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7217 Manatee Ave have accessible units?
No, 7217 Manatee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7217 Manatee Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7217 Manatee Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7217 Manatee Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7217 Manatee Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
