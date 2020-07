Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool internet access

Home in Golf Course Community + Pool + Home Office - Property Id: 277871



Renovated and fully furnished single-family home in a golf course community with a private heated pool and a jacuzzi. Furnished with contemporary furniture and art.



The home is located near Lakewood Ranch and some of the best beaches in the area at Anna Maria Island, Siesta Key, and Caspersen.



The nearest international airports are in Tampa (40 minutes) and Orlando (under 2 hors).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277871

Property Id 277871



(RLNE5813211)