Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan microwave

Beautiful Palm Aire Vacation Condo. This beautiful villa sleeps 6 and provides two bedrooms and two baths. A den is located right off the master bedroom and provides a queen sleeper sofa. Master provides king size bed and guest bedroom provides a queen size bed. Kitchen is well equipped and great for entertaining. Massive brick paver lanai to enjoy the weather and the heated community pool is just off the backyard of this unit for convenient access. UTC mall, downtown Sarasota and beaches are just a short drive away. ONE MONTH MINIMUM. 12% sales and tourism taxes apply to any rental less than 6 months. $3600 (Jan-April) and $2000 all other months. $1000 deposit. Sorry no pets. Property has been leased Jan -Mar 2020.