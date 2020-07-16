All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:23 PM

6430 SUN EAGLE LANE

6430 Sun Eagle Lane · (941) 751-0670
Location

6430 Sun Eagle Lane, Manatee County, FL 34210

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1364 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wow what a view! And as an added bonus, you have your own rear steps down to the lush tropical grounds and ability to launch a kayak. Living/dining combination, glassed in Florida room with sliders to the open balcony. Master bedroom has large walk in closet, remodeled master bath with granite counters and travertine floors in the upgraded shower. The guest bedroom also has an ensuite bath and walk in closet. Plantation shutters cover the windows. The kitchen has coastal themed, white-washed toned cabinets, newer appliances, tray ceiling and room for a small table and chairs. The furnishings are optional. For peace of mind, there are electric shutters on the rear sliders. You're going to want to move in and stay forever!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6430 SUN EAGLE LANE have any available units?
6430 SUN EAGLE LANE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6430 SUN EAGLE LANE have?
Some of 6430 SUN EAGLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6430 SUN EAGLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6430 SUN EAGLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6430 SUN EAGLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6430 SUN EAGLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6430 SUN EAGLE LANE offer parking?
No, 6430 SUN EAGLE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6430 SUN EAGLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6430 SUN EAGLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6430 SUN EAGLE LANE have a pool?
No, 6430 SUN EAGLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6430 SUN EAGLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 6430 SUN EAGLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6430 SUN EAGLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6430 SUN EAGLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6430 SUN EAGLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6430 SUN EAGLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
