6430 SUN EAGLE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Wow what a view! And as an added bonus, you have your own rear steps down to the lush tropical grounds and ability to launch a kayak. Living/dining combination, glassed in Florida room with sliders to the open balcony. Master bedroom has large walk in closet, remodeled master bath with granite counters and travertine floors in the upgraded shower. The guest bedroom also has an ensuite bath and walk in closet. Plantation shutters cover the windows. The kitchen has coastal themed, white-washed toned cabinets, newer appliances, tray ceiling and room for a small table and chairs. The furnishings are optional. For peace of mind, there are electric shutters on the rear sliders. You're going to want to move in and stay forever!