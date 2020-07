Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see this charming home. This well-maintained home is situated on a corner lot. The charming front porch invites you into the living and dining room combo. A spacious kitchen featuring a gas stove is in the center of the home and overlooks both dining and family room. This home has nice sized bedrooms and a screened lanai, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. New floors throughout! Come and see today!