6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking playground garage

Beautiful home in Greenbrook Lakewood Ranch for rent! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, plus office! Laminate wood throughout main living areas and master bedroom. Open and spacious floorplan, stainless steel appliances. Covered lanai area for relaxing while enjoying your gorgeous lake view! Close to Greenbrook Adventure Park, which offers a playground, basketball courts, soccer fields, hockey rink, 2 dog parks, walking and bike trails! Conveniently located near I-75. UTC Mall, A+ schools, and a short distance to the beach. Call today to schedule a tour!