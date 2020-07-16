All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE

6422 Blue Grossbeak Circle · (941) 799-1923
Location

6422 Blue Grossbeak Circle, Manatee County, FL 34202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2572 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful home in Greenbrook Lakewood Ranch for rent! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, plus office! Laminate wood throughout main living areas and master bedroom. Open and spacious floorplan, stainless steel appliances. Covered lanai area for relaxing while enjoying your gorgeous lake view! Close to Greenbrook Adventure Park, which offers a playground, basketball courts, soccer fields, hockey rink, 2 dog parks, walking and bike trails! Conveniently located near I-75. UTC Mall, A+ schools, and a short distance to the beach. Call today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE have any available units?
6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE have?
Some of 6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6422 BLUE GROSBEAK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
