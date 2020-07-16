5400 34TH STREET W

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

A hidden gem is waiting for you! Two bedroom, two bath, fully furnished, second floor with stairs only. Wood laminate flooring in the living/dining area, carpet in the bedrooms, tile floors in kitchen and baths. Master bedroom has king size bed and the bath has bathtub, no shower. The guest bedroom has a day bed and the bath has a shower only. The vinyl and screen enclosed patio has a storage/laundry room. There is even an exercise bicycle for you to use when you have enjoyed eating too much in our wonderful area restaurants. Near IMG Sports Academy, State College of Florida, restaurants, shopping and more.