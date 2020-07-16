All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

5400 34TH STREET W

5400 34th Street West · (941) 751-0670
Location

5400 34th Street West, Manatee County, FL 34210

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12H · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
A hidden gem is waiting for you! Two bedroom, two bath, fully furnished, second floor with stairs only. Wood laminate flooring in the living/dining area, carpet in the bedrooms, tile floors in kitchen and baths. Master bedroom has king size bed and the bath has bathtub, no shower. The guest bedroom has a day bed and the bath has a shower only. The vinyl and screen enclosed patio has a storage/laundry room. There is even an exercise bicycle for you to use when you have enjoyed eating too much in our wonderful area restaurants. Near IMG Sports Academy, State College of Florida, restaurants, shopping and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 34TH STREET W have any available units?
5400 34TH STREET W has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5400 34TH STREET W have?
Some of 5400 34TH STREET W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 34TH STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
5400 34TH STREET W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 34TH STREET W pet-friendly?
No, 5400 34TH STREET W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 5400 34TH STREET W offer parking?
No, 5400 34TH STREET W does not offer parking.
Does 5400 34TH STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5400 34TH STREET W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 34TH STREET W have a pool?
No, 5400 34TH STREET W does not have a pool.
Does 5400 34TH STREET W have accessible units?
No, 5400 34TH STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 34TH STREET W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 34TH STREET W has units with dishwashers.
Does 5400 34TH STREET W have units with air conditioning?
No, 5400 34TH STREET W does not have units with air conditioning.
