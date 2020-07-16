5216 W 13TH STREET W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

LIVE ON AN ISLAND! Unique opportunity to rent three story waterfront house with direct view of the Gulf of Mexico. Key West Style house with water views from nearly every room including a fully screened in Veranda. Over 300 feet of waterfront directly on the romantic and beautiful Manatee River. A deep water Marina is directly across the street. Property has over 1.5 acres of land and is situated at the very end of 13th street west on Snead Island. Spacious house with 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom suite with separate entrance, Junior suite, den, Ballroom style living room, Formal dining room, separate eat in area off the kitchen. Kitchen has new quartz counters and all appliances are less than one year. All on the main level. 2 bedrooms, one full bathroom, walk-in Cedar closet. Separate climate control on the upper level. Balcony overlooking Living room on lower level and water views. SEVEN car garage on the lower level with ample additional space for all your water toys. Elevator from garage to Kitchen for your convenience. 3 brand new garage doors and new fence. Snead Island is home to 365 acres of Emerson Point Preserve, Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve and Bradenton Yacht club. Easy access to Intracoastal waterway, Tampa Bay, Skyway bridge, and Gulf of Mexico - enjoy boating, biking, or kayaking. Owner is looking for long term tenant. Lawn care is included in the rent. Pets okay with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee.