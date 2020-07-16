All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:36 AM

5216 W 13TH STREET W

5216 13th Street West · (941) 704-3026
Location

5216 13th Street West, Manatee County, FL 34221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,999

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4182 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
LIVE ON AN ISLAND! Unique opportunity to rent three story waterfront house with direct view of the Gulf of Mexico. Key West Style house with water views from nearly every room including a fully screened in Veranda. Over 300 feet of waterfront directly on the romantic and beautiful Manatee River. A deep water Marina is directly across the street. Property has over 1.5 acres of land and is situated at the very end of 13th street west on Snead Island. Spacious house with 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom suite with separate entrance, Junior suite, den, Ballroom style living room, Formal dining room, separate eat in area off the kitchen. Kitchen has new quartz counters and all appliances are less than one year. All on the main level. 2 bedrooms, one full bathroom, walk-in Cedar closet. Separate climate control on the upper level. Balcony overlooking Living room on lower level and water views. SEVEN car garage on the lower level with ample additional space for all your water toys. Elevator from garage to Kitchen for your convenience. 3 brand new garage doors and new fence. Snead Island is home to 365 acres of Emerson Point Preserve, Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve and Bradenton Yacht club. Easy access to Intracoastal waterway, Tampa Bay, Skyway bridge, and Gulf of Mexico - enjoy boating, biking, or kayaking. Owner is looking for long term tenant. Lawn care is included in the rent. Pets okay with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 W 13TH STREET W have any available units?
5216 W 13TH STREET W has a unit available for $4,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5216 W 13TH STREET W have?
Some of 5216 W 13TH STREET W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 W 13TH STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
5216 W 13TH STREET W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 W 13TH STREET W pet-friendly?
Yes, 5216 W 13TH STREET W is pet friendly.
Does 5216 W 13TH STREET W offer parking?
Yes, 5216 W 13TH STREET W offers parking.
Does 5216 W 13TH STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5216 W 13TH STREET W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 W 13TH STREET W have a pool?
No, 5216 W 13TH STREET W does not have a pool.
Does 5216 W 13TH STREET W have accessible units?
No, 5216 W 13TH STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 W 13TH STREET W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5216 W 13TH STREET W has units with dishwashers.
Does 5216 W 13TH STREET W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5216 W 13TH STREET W has units with air conditioning.
