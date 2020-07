Amenities

pet friendly pool furnished

Annual rental located in the beautiful community of Palm Court. Location is key in this furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with private pool. this perfect location is convenient to IMG, downtown Bradenton, Sarasota, and Anna Maria Island. First, and security deposit and approved background check required to move in. Pet friendly with additional fee and deposit, restrictions apply.



Amenities: Heated Community Pool