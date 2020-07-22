All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:35 AM

4206 CADDIE DRIVE E

4206 Caddie Drive East · (941) 730-1592
Location

4206 Caddie Drive East, Manatee County, FL 34203

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Second floor condo with golf course view in Peridia Golf Country Club. Plenty of space in this 2BR/2BA unit. Eat-in kitchen with large pantry closet. Master suite includes bathroom, walk in closet. Living room/dining room features new laminate flooring and vaulted ceilings. Screened lanai overlooks the golf course. Washer/dryer in unit. Separate garage. Peridia offers an 18 hole executive golf course, pro shop, tennis and pickle ball courts, use of two community pools. The clubhouse has a fabulous restaurant and bar, famous for their Sunday brunch! The poolside Tiki-Bar is a popular gathering place. Minutes to I-75, Lakewood Ranch and University Parkway. Short drive to gulf coast beaches, restaurants and shopping. Sarasota is only 20 minutes away. Club membership, basic cable and internet are included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4206 CADDIE DRIVE E have any available units?
4206 CADDIE DRIVE E has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4206 CADDIE DRIVE E have?
Some of 4206 CADDIE DRIVE E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4206 CADDIE DRIVE E currently offering any rent specials?
4206 CADDIE DRIVE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4206 CADDIE DRIVE E pet-friendly?
No, 4206 CADDIE DRIVE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 4206 CADDIE DRIVE E offer parking?
Yes, 4206 CADDIE DRIVE E offers parking.
Does 4206 CADDIE DRIVE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4206 CADDIE DRIVE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4206 CADDIE DRIVE E have a pool?
Yes, 4206 CADDIE DRIVE E has a pool.
Does 4206 CADDIE DRIVE E have accessible units?
No, 4206 CADDIE DRIVE E does not have accessible units.
Does 4206 CADDIE DRIVE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4206 CADDIE DRIVE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 4206 CADDIE DRIVE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 4206 CADDIE DRIVE E does not have units with air conditioning.
