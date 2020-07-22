4206 CADDIE DRIVE E

Amenities

Second floor condo with golf course view in Peridia Golf Country Club. Plenty of space in this 2BR/2BA unit. Eat-in kitchen with large pantry closet. Master suite includes bathroom, walk in closet. Living room/dining room features new laminate flooring and vaulted ceilings. Screened lanai overlooks the golf course. Washer/dryer in unit. Separate garage. Peridia offers an 18 hole executive golf course, pro shop, tennis and pickle ball courts, use of two community pools. The clubhouse has a fabulous restaurant and bar, famous for their Sunday brunch! The poolside Tiki-Bar is a popular gathering place. Minutes to I-75, Lakewood Ranch and University Parkway. Short drive to gulf coast beaches, restaurants and shopping. Sarasota is only 20 minutes away. Club membership, basic cable and internet are included in the rent.