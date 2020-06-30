3910 76TH STREET E

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home located in Palmetto won't last long! The exquisite landscaping really enhances the beauty of this home! The kitchen is every chef's dream come true. Complete with a large kitchen island, remarkable granite countertops, striking backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood cabinets for plenty of storage space. The open living and dining area has a large sliding glass door letting in an abundance of natural light giving the area a nice spacious feel. The master bedroom features tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious en-suite bathroom. The 2 guest bedrooms are all complete with spacious closets, ceiling fans, and plush carpet. The office is great for bonus space that can easily be converted to fit your needs! The neutral paint and flooring throughout is sure to match any decor! Appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, and a full sized washer and dryer. Lawn care is included. Pets considered, no dangerous breeds. You really can't beat this enormous yard! Take a relaxing stroll to the neighborhood park. This home is in an ideal location! Minutes from local schools, Ellenton Premium Outlets, many different parks and preserves, and tons of restaurant options. Just a short drive from numerous well rated beaches such as, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach, and Siesta Key Beach.