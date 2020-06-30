All apartments in Manatee County
3910 76TH STREET E

3910 76th Street East · (941) 356-1589
Location

3910 76th Street East, Manatee County, FL 34221

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home located in Palmetto won't last long! The exquisite landscaping really enhances the beauty of this home! The kitchen is every chef's dream come true. Complete with a large kitchen island, remarkable granite countertops, striking backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood cabinets for plenty of storage space. The open living and dining area has a large sliding glass door letting in an abundance of natural light giving the area a nice spacious feel. The master bedroom features tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious en-suite bathroom. The 2 guest bedrooms are all complete with spacious closets, ceiling fans, and plush carpet. The office is great for bonus space that can easily be converted to fit your needs! The neutral paint and flooring throughout is sure to match any decor! Appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, and a full sized washer and dryer. Lawn care is included. Pets considered, no dangerous breeds. You really can't beat this enormous yard! Take a relaxing stroll to the neighborhood park. This home is in an ideal location! Minutes from local schools, Ellenton Premium Outlets, many different parks and preserves, and tons of restaurant options. Just a short drive from numerous well rated beaches such as, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach, and Siesta Key Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

