3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E

Amenities
This townhome is located in one of the University corridor's newest and most private condo communities. San Michele is famous for its Italian-inspired architecture and an amenity-packed lineup including private community pool and tennis courts, a recreational building, a wonderful playground, and walking paths along the lakes make this resort-style community a phenomenal place to live. Inside the home you'll find an open plan layout that lends brightness to an airy unit with all the trimmings; the living room passes directly through to a fantastic kitchen with solid wood cabinetry and corian countertops, an oversized en-suite master upstairs is a wonderful place to wind down your day, and an attached garage is craftily tucked behind the building for dry access on a rare rainy day. Myriad stores and restaurants are located within blocks of your new home and you have quick, easy access to I-75, the new UTC mall, and downtown Sarasota. St. Armand's Circle and the white sands of Lido Beach are just twenty minutes away. Please allow up to 2 weeks after approval for the application to be processed through the HOA before Move-In.