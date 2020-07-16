All apartments in Manatee County
Manatee County, FL
3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E

3766 82nd Avenue Circle East · (941) 203-1044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3766 82nd Avenue Circle East, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,690

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1661 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This townhome is located in one of the University corridor's newest and most private condo communities. San Michele is famous for its Italian-inspired architecture and an amenity-packed lineup including private community pool and tennis courts, a recreational building, a wonderful playground, and walking paths along the lakes make this resort-style community a phenomenal place to live. Inside the home you'll find an open plan layout that lends brightness to an airy unit with all the trimmings; the living room passes directly through to a fantastic kitchen with solid wood cabinetry and corian countertops, an oversized en-suite master upstairs is a wonderful place to wind down your day, and an attached garage is craftily tucked behind the building for dry access on a rare rainy day. Myriad stores and restaurants are located within blocks of your new home and you have quick, easy access to I-75, the new UTC mall, and downtown Sarasota. St. Armand's Circle and the white sands of Lido Beach are just twenty minutes away. Please allow up to 2 weeks after approval for the application to be processed through the HOA before Move-In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E have any available units?
3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E have?
Some of 3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E's amenities include garage, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E currently offering any rent specials?
3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E pet-friendly?
No, 3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E offer parking?
Yes, 3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E offers parking.
Does 3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E have a pool?
Yes, 3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E has a pool.
Does 3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E have accessible units?
No, 3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E does not have accessible units.
Does 3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E does not have units with air conditioning.
