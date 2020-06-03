All apartments in Manatee County
3605 54TH DRIVE W
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:42 AM

3605 54TH DRIVE W

3605 54th Drive West · (941) 737-6801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3605 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL 34210

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1391 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Fully renovated condo, new floors, new counters new quality furniture and beds from high end stores, new Samsung TVs, new kitchen appliances, new modern fans in all rooms... remodeled with a modern style this beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo is conveniently located inside of International Sport Academy IMG, gated with 24 hrs surveillance for you peace of mind. This condo have accommodation for 6 Persons, Rooms offer a one King Bed, 2 twin beds and 1 Queen Bed. Modern Dining Room table and Fully Stoked Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gorgeous quartz counter top for those Guests looking to feel like home. Tennis Court, Club House,Golf, Swimming Pool, Spa And Much More.Call us today!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 54TH DRIVE W have any available units?
3605 54TH DRIVE W has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3605 54TH DRIVE W have?
Some of 3605 54TH DRIVE W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 54TH DRIVE W currently offering any rent specials?
3605 54TH DRIVE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 54TH DRIVE W pet-friendly?
No, 3605 54TH DRIVE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 3605 54TH DRIVE W offer parking?
No, 3605 54TH DRIVE W does not offer parking.
Does 3605 54TH DRIVE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3605 54TH DRIVE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 54TH DRIVE W have a pool?
Yes, 3605 54TH DRIVE W has a pool.
Does 3605 54TH DRIVE W have accessible units?
No, 3605 54TH DRIVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 54TH DRIVE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 54TH DRIVE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 54TH DRIVE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3605 54TH DRIVE W does not have units with air conditioning.
