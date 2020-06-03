3605 54TH DRIVE W

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court

Fully renovated condo, new floors, new counters new quality furniture and beds from high end stores, new Samsung TVs, new kitchen appliances, new modern fans in all rooms... remodeled with a modern style this beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo is conveniently located inside of International Sport Academy IMG, gated with 24 hrs surveillance for you peace of mind. This condo have accommodation for 6 Persons, Rooms offer a one King Bed, 2 twin beds and 1 Queen Bed. Modern Dining Room table and Fully Stoked Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gorgeous quartz counter top for those Guests looking to feel like home. Tennis Court, Club House,Golf, Swimming Pool, Spa And Much More.Call us today!.