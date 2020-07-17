All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:16 PM

16413 WOODSIDE GLEN

16413 Woodside Gln · (941) 921-5999
Location

16413 Woodside Gln, Manatee County, FL 34219

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,375

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2045 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic new home - BRAND NEW - never been lived - with a private, preserve lot. This 3BR/2.5BA PLUS OFFICE/DEN has that sought after floor plan, featuring a spacious kitchen overlooking large living/dining areas that flow out to a covered screened lanai ~ a perfect place to relax . At the front of the home, you find a den/office, a bedroom, full bath, a laundry room off the garage, a third bedroom, and a powder bath. This home comes with installed stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, range, and microwave. The wonderful screened in lanai lets you enjoy the private back yard. This home is a must see!!!!!!!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16413 WOODSIDE GLEN have any available units?
16413 WOODSIDE GLEN has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16413 WOODSIDE GLEN have?
Some of 16413 WOODSIDE GLEN's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16413 WOODSIDE GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
16413 WOODSIDE GLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16413 WOODSIDE GLEN pet-friendly?
No, 16413 WOODSIDE GLEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 16413 WOODSIDE GLEN offer parking?
Yes, 16413 WOODSIDE GLEN offers parking.
Does 16413 WOODSIDE GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16413 WOODSIDE GLEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16413 WOODSIDE GLEN have a pool?
No, 16413 WOODSIDE GLEN does not have a pool.
Does 16413 WOODSIDE GLEN have accessible units?
No, 16413 WOODSIDE GLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 16413 WOODSIDE GLEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16413 WOODSIDE GLEN has units with dishwashers.
Does 16413 WOODSIDE GLEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 16413 WOODSIDE GLEN does not have units with air conditioning.
