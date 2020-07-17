16413 WOODSIDE GLEN

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fantastic new home - BRAND NEW - never been lived - with a private, preserve lot. This 3BR/2.5BA PLUS OFFICE/DEN has that sought after floor plan, featuring a spacious kitchen overlooking large living/dining areas that flow out to a covered screened lanai ~ a perfect place to relax . At the front of the home, you find a den/office, a bedroom, full bath, a laundry room off the garage, a third bedroom, and a powder bath. This home comes with installed stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, range, and microwave. The wonderful screened in lanai lets you enjoy the private back yard. This home is a must see!!!!!!!!!!!!