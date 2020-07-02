All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:16 AM

11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE

11706 Crawford Parrish Lane · (941) 301-7193
Location

11706 Crawford Parrish Lane, Manatee County, FL 34219

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2127 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
Rare opportunity to rent a beautiful furnished home long term in Forest Creek. Featuring three bedrooms plus a large den/office. Oversized screened Lanai, corner lot with buffer and rear conservation area. Very private setting. Mature landscaping maintained by others.
Forest Creek features century old oak trees, large lake with park like setting and kayaks on hand. Fantastic community center, large heated pool, spa, tennis, shuffleboard, clubhouse and fitness center. Gated community with sidewalks, two dog parks, island bird rookery and walking paths.
Home features include deluxe kitchen with stainless steel appliance, granite counter tops, wood cabinets and raised breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom w. custom closet shelving and large master bath. Large utility room with washer and dryer.
Fantastic opportunity for someone having a home built or just wanting to test the area without buying first. A word of wise, once you move here, you will not want to leave. Shopping hereby and quick access to I75 and I275, with St. Pete and Tampa Bay being less the 30 minutes away. Three world famous beaches all within 45 minutes and over 500 golf holes within 10 mile radius. Do not miss out this check out the area before you buy opportunity.
Home is being offered fully furnished and can be rented for 6 months or 1 year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE have any available units?
11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE have?
Some of 11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE is pet friendly.
Does 11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE offers parking.
Does 11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE has a pool.
Does 11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE have accessible units?
No, 11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
