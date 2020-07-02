11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool shuffle board hot tub tennis court

Rare opportunity to rent a beautiful furnished home long term in Forest Creek. Featuring three bedrooms plus a large den/office. Oversized screened Lanai, corner lot with buffer and rear conservation area. Very private setting. Mature landscaping maintained by others.

Forest Creek features century old oak trees, large lake with park like setting and kayaks on hand. Fantastic community center, large heated pool, spa, tennis, shuffleboard, clubhouse and fitness center. Gated community with sidewalks, two dog parks, island bird rookery and walking paths.

Home features include deluxe kitchen with stainless steel appliance, granite counter tops, wood cabinets and raised breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom w. custom closet shelving and large master bath. Large utility room with washer and dryer.

Fantastic opportunity for someone having a home built or just wanting to test the area without buying first. A word of wise, once you move here, you will not want to leave. Shopping hereby and quick access to I75 and I275, with St. Pete and Tampa Bay being less the 30 minutes away. Three world famous beaches all within 45 minutes and over 500 golf holes within 10 mile radius. Do not miss out this check out the area before you buy opportunity.

Home is being offered fully furnished and can be rented for 6 months or 1 year.