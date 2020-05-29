All apartments in Manasota Key
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:41 PM

2955 N BEACH ROAD

2955 North Beach Road · (941) 219-2347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2955 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL 34223

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A533 · Avail. now

$5,300

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
NOW AVAILABLE FOR SMMER RENTALS 2020*** 2 WEEK MINIMUM***DON'T MISS OUT*** Beautiful BEACH on the GULF OF MEXICO*** Choose from 26 BOAT SLIPS on LEMON BAY** Rare opportunity to rent a 3rd-floor Tamarind UPDATED unit in an elevator building with a magnificent view over the courtyard, pool and Lemon Bay from both floors. This unit features 1500 sq ft., 2 bedrooms 2 full baths on the main floor. Loft upstairs with a daybed, full bath, adjoining large open sun deck. 3 full baths, southern exposure and a vaulted ceiling in the living area - creating a bright, spacious and airy feel. Enjoy the large open sundeck to watch breath-taking sunrises. Your search is over. Amenities include a beach, boat ramp, 27 first-come boat slips, clubhouse, assigned covered parking, and a heated pool. Great restaurants, Boat/kayak/jetski/bike rentals, close to shopping, Medical Facility, and golf courses. You will love walking miles of beach and finding sea treasures and watching sea life.
This beautiful condo should be a strong consideration for anyone seeking a "fabulous island location" with private beach and bay access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 N BEACH ROAD have any available units?
2955 N BEACH ROAD has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2955 N BEACH ROAD have?
Some of 2955 N BEACH ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 N BEACH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2955 N BEACH ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 N BEACH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2955 N BEACH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manasota Key.
Does 2955 N BEACH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2955 N BEACH ROAD does offer parking.
Does 2955 N BEACH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2955 N BEACH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 N BEACH ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2955 N BEACH ROAD has a pool.
Does 2955 N BEACH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2955 N BEACH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 N BEACH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2955 N BEACH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2955 N BEACH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2955 N BEACH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
