2955 N BEACH ROAD

NOW AVAILABLE FOR SMMER RENTALS 2020*** 2 WEEK MINIMUM***DON'T MISS OUT*** Beautiful BEACH on the GULF OF MEXICO*** Choose from 26 BOAT SLIPS on LEMON BAY** Rare opportunity to rent a 3rd-floor Tamarind UPDATED unit in an elevator building with a magnificent view over the courtyard, pool and Lemon Bay from both floors. This unit features 1500 sq ft., 2 bedrooms 2 full baths on the main floor. Loft upstairs with a daybed, full bath, adjoining large open sun deck. 3 full baths, southern exposure and a vaulted ceiling in the living area - creating a bright, spacious and airy feel. Enjoy the large open sundeck to watch breath-taking sunrises. Your search is over. Amenities include a beach, boat ramp, 27 first-come boat slips, clubhouse, assigned covered parking, and a heated pool. Great restaurants, Boat/kayak/jetski/bike rentals, close to shopping, Medical Facility, and golf courses. You will love walking miles of beach and finding sea treasures and watching sea life.

This beautiful condo should be a strong consideration for anyone seeking a "fabulous island location" with private beach and bay access.