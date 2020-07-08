All apartments in Maitland
914 Robinhood Court
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:16 AM

914 Robinhood Court

914 Robinhood Court · No Longer Available
Location

914 Robinhood Court, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Maitland, this beautiful 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 bathroom duplex is move-in ready. Tiles Floors throughout , This home features a large living space with a wood burn fireplace, dining room, master bedrooms with easy access to the fence in the back yard. The rent includes a washer and dryer and oversize one car garage. The kitchen is nicely remodeled and looks like new. Conveniently located near 17/92 and I4.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Robinhood Court have any available units?
914 Robinhood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Robinhood Court have?
Some of 914 Robinhood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Robinhood Court currently offering any rent specials?
914 Robinhood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Robinhood Court pet-friendly?
No, 914 Robinhood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 914 Robinhood Court offer parking?
Yes, 914 Robinhood Court offers parking.
Does 914 Robinhood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 Robinhood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Robinhood Court have a pool?
No, 914 Robinhood Court does not have a pool.
Does 914 Robinhood Court have accessible units?
No, 914 Robinhood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Robinhood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Robinhood Court does not have units with dishwashers.

