Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:58 PM

7915 Chartreux Ln

7915 Chartreux Lane · (321) 440-9037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7915 Chartreux Lane, Maitland, FL 32751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2042 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious single family home located in beautiful Maitland, FL. Will not last long! Rent includes lawn care. Home interior and exterior was recently painted and renovated! GORGEOUS single family home located in beautiful Maitland, FL. 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. Approximately 2,042 square ft. This home features a backyard outdoor chimney, atrium, Jacuzzi, outside bar area with an impressive garden hideaway that you have to see.
Spacious single family home located in beautiful Maitland, FL. Will not last long! Rent includes lawn care. Home interior and exterior was recently painted and renovated! GORGEOUS single family home located in beautiful Maitland, FL.
4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. Approximately 2,042 square ft. This home features a backyard outdoor chimney, atrium, Jacuzzi, outside bar area with an impressive garden hideaway that you have to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7915 Chartreux Ln have any available units?
7915 Chartreux Ln has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
Is 7915 Chartreux Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7915 Chartreux Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 Chartreux Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7915 Chartreux Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 7915 Chartreux Ln offer parking?
No, 7915 Chartreux Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7915 Chartreux Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7915 Chartreux Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 Chartreux Ln have a pool?
No, 7915 Chartreux Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7915 Chartreux Ln have accessible units?
No, 7915 Chartreux Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 Chartreux Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7915 Chartreux Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7915 Chartreux Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7915 Chartreux Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
