Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

5 Leslie Terrace

5 Leslie Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5 Leslie Terrace, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
IMMACULATE 5 Bed 5 Bath Fully Furnished Home For Rent in Maitland, FL! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 5 bedroom home for rent in Maitland, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Custom finishes throughout. Open floor plan. GORGEOUS kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, counter space, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Layout is perfect for entertaining, with easy access to the backyard which features an infinity pool and plenty of privacy.

Home features separate living rooms on both floors. Upstairs living space showcases balcony overlooking the backyard and pool. Bedrooms are a great size and feature walk in closets with their own designated bathrooms. Home features separate master bedrooms on both floors. Upstairs master bathroom is SPACIOUS and features a walk-in shower, stand alone tub, two separate vanities and access to the large master closet, with plenty of storage space. Downstairs master bedroom features a GORGEOUS view of the backyard. Additional bedroom downstairs currently being utilized as an office. Enjoy your evenings and weekends relaxing in your own little paradise of a backyard. 2 car garage. This is an end lot with plenty of privacy. Fully furnished and professionally decorated.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, I-4, and more. Walking distance to Whole Foods Supermarket and Park Avenue in Winter Park. Enjoy all Park Ave has to offer including outdoor cafs, bistros, upscale specialty shops & boutiques.
$95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. No pets. Lawn Care & Pool Care Included. Cable & Wifi Included. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5680769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Leslie Terrace have any available units?
5 Leslie Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Leslie Terrace have?
Some of 5 Leslie Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Leslie Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5 Leslie Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Leslie Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5 Leslie Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 5 Leslie Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5 Leslie Terrace offers parking.
Does 5 Leslie Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Leslie Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Leslie Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 5 Leslie Terrace has a pool.
Does 5 Leslie Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5 Leslie Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Leslie Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Leslie Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

