5 Leslie Terrace

IMMACULATE 5 Bed 5 Bath Fully Furnished Home For Rent in Maitland, FL! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 5 bedroom home for rent in Maitland, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Custom finishes throughout. Open floor plan. GORGEOUS kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, counter space, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Layout is perfect for entertaining, with easy access to the backyard which features an infinity pool and plenty of privacy.



Home features separate living rooms on both floors. Upstairs living space showcases balcony overlooking the backyard and pool. Bedrooms are a great size and feature walk in closets with their own designated bathrooms. Home features separate master bedrooms on both floors. Upstairs master bathroom is SPACIOUS and features a walk-in shower, stand alone tub, two separate vanities and access to the large master closet, with plenty of storage space. Downstairs master bedroom features a GORGEOUS view of the backyard. Additional bedroom downstairs currently being utilized as an office. Enjoy your evenings and weekends relaxing in your own little paradise of a backyard. 2 car garage. This is an end lot with plenty of privacy. Fully furnished and professionally decorated.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, I-4, and more. Walking distance to Whole Foods Supermarket and Park Avenue in Winter Park. Enjoy all Park Ave has to offer including outdoor cafs, bistros, upscale specialty shops & boutiques.

$95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. No pets. Lawn Care & Pool Care Included. Cable & Wifi Included. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5680769)