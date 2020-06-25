All apartments in Maitland
210 MAGNOLIA ROAD
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:44 PM

210 MAGNOLIA ROAD

210 Magnolia Road · No Longer Available
Location

210 Magnolia Road, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
media room
Beautiful 2nd floor condo, ready for you to move in. Located in Maitland House Condos, a small, secluded community in an exclusive residential neighborhood. Everything is freshly painted & spotlessly clean! Open plan with spacious 13’x22’ living/dining area. The 13’x14’ master bedroom suite features custom closet storage & contemporary fixtures in the updated bath. The 2nd bedroom & bath is perfect for guests or home office. All floors are easy-care laminate or tile…no carpets! French doors in the living room open to a screened patio overlooking the pool which is under renovation but will be completed in a few weeks. Water, trash pickup & basic cable are included in the rent. A laundry room is located on site. Centrally located just minutes from Winter Park Village & Rollins College, shopping & restaurants. Walk to the Enzian Theater! To qualify you will need proof of income of at least $3900/month & good rental history with no evictions. A criminal background / credit check at a cost of $28.50 is required. The Condo Association charges a separate application fee of $50. Smoking in the condo is not permitted. One small pet 20 lbs or less (condo rules) may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 MAGNOLIA ROAD have any available units?
210 MAGNOLIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 MAGNOLIA ROAD have?
Some of 210 MAGNOLIA ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 MAGNOLIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
210 MAGNOLIA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 MAGNOLIA ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 MAGNOLIA ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 210 MAGNOLIA ROAD offer parking?
No, 210 MAGNOLIA ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 210 MAGNOLIA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 MAGNOLIA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 MAGNOLIA ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 210 MAGNOLIA ROAD has a pool.
Does 210 MAGNOLIA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 210 MAGNOLIA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 210 MAGNOLIA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 MAGNOLIA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
