1453 Caring Court

Large four bedroom home in the heart of Maitland! - CLASSIC MEDITERRANEAN!!! Incredible home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full/2 half baths and over 3300 SF in gated Enclave at Maitland. Flexible floor plan with separate office (or living room), dining room and large great room with 2 story ceiling- great room opens to screened lanai. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances including double ovens (one is convection), separate microwave and cook top. The downstairs master suite features engineered wood floors, a tray ceiling plus his and hers closets with built-in organizers. The master bath has granite counters, dual vanities, a garden tub and large walk-in-shower. Upstairs there are 3 guest bedrooms plus a bonus room/loft and office area. Renter's Insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5677262)