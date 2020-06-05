All apartments in Maitland
Find more places like 1453 Caring Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
1453 Caring Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1453 Caring Court

1453 Caring Court · (407) 841-8011 ext. 115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maitland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1453 Caring Court, Maitland, FL 32751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1453 Caring Court · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3391 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Large four bedroom home in the heart of Maitland! - CLASSIC MEDITERRANEAN!!! Incredible home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full/2 half baths and over 3300 SF in gated Enclave at Maitland. Flexible floor plan with separate office (or living room), dining room and large great room with 2 story ceiling- great room opens to screened lanai. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances including double ovens (one is convection), separate microwave and cook top. The downstairs master suite features engineered wood floors, a tray ceiling plus his and hers closets with built-in organizers. The master bath has granite counters, dual vanities, a garden tub and large walk-in-shower. Upstairs there are 3 guest bedrooms plus a bonus room/loft and office area. Renter's Insurance required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5677262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 Caring Court have any available units?
1453 Caring Court has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 Caring Court have?
Some of 1453 Caring Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 Caring Court currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Caring Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Caring Court pet-friendly?
No, 1453 Caring Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 1453 Caring Court offer parking?
No, 1453 Caring Court does not offer parking.
Does 1453 Caring Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 Caring Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Caring Court have a pool?
Yes, 1453 Caring Court has a pool.
Does 1453 Caring Court have accessible units?
No, 1453 Caring Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Caring Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1453 Caring Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1453 Caring Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way
Maitland, FL 32751
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane
Maitland, FL 32751

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 BedroomsMaitland 2 Bedrooms
Maitland Apartments with BalconyMaitland Apartments with Pool
Maitland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity