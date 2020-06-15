All apartments in Maitland
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103

1150 Lake Shadow Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1150 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious 2/2 on the First Floor in Visconti at Maitland - ***Available Now*** As the title states, this is a spacious 2 bedroom condo in the great community of Visconti in Maitland. Visconti is a gorgeous community centrally located and just minutes from I-4, 408, Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, downtown Orlando, RDV Sportsplex, Maitland Center Business Park, shopping, dining and entertainment. Visconti features incredible amenities including a resort style pool overlooking Lake Shadow, spa, wi-fi access at pool deck, gated entry, Concierge services, car wash area, laundry area, clubhouse, fitness center, playground and much more.

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Jose at 407.230.0900. You can apply online by visiting our website at www.PremierEstateAgency.com, $50 application fee per adult. Must show proof of income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, if you have a criminal or evictions record you will be denied. Security deposit is 1 month minimum and based on application outcome.

This property is professionally managed by Premier Estate Agency, LLC.

For this and other great properties please visit our website at www.PremierEstateAgency.com.

(RLNE2633800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103 have any available units?
1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103 have?
Some of 1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103 currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103 is pet friendly.
Does 1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103 offer parking?
No, 1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103 does not offer parking.
Does 1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103 have a pool?
Yes, 1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103 has a pool.
Does 1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103 have accessible units?
No, 1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103 does not have units with dishwashers.
