1150 Lake Shadow Cir 3-103

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool playground concierge

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse concierge gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

Spacious 2/2 on the First Floor in Visconti at Maitland - ***Available Now*** As the title states, this is a spacious 2 bedroom condo in the great community of Visconti in Maitland. Visconti is a gorgeous community centrally located and just minutes from I-4, 408, Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, downtown Orlando, RDV Sportsplex, Maitland Center Business Park, shopping, dining and entertainment. Visconti features incredible amenities including a resort style pool overlooking Lake Shadow, spa, wi-fi access at pool deck, gated entry, Concierge services, car wash area, laundry area, clubhouse, fitness center, playground and much more.



For more information or to schedule a showing please call Jose at 407.230.0900. You can apply online by visiting our website at www.PremierEstateAgency.com, $50 application fee per adult. Must show proof of income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, if you have a criminal or evictions record you will be denied. Security deposit is 1 month minimum and based on application outcome.



This property is professionally managed by Premier Estate Agency, LLC.



For this and other great properties please visit our website at www.PremierEstateAgency.com.



(RLNE2633800)