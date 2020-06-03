111 MARINER WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

What a wonderful home to come back to after a long day. This spacious Pool home features a brand new roof, double pane windows, wood floors throughout - no carpet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a large den, family room with fireplace, spacious eat in kitchen with lots of storage and so much more. The home has an oversized 2 car garage, plus additional storage on the side of the home for bikes, sports equipment, etc. The backyard is amazing. It has an enormous pool, covered patio and a covered pergola...plus a private basketball court and enough space to hold a soccer tournament! Finally, there is an large inside utility room complete with washer and dryer & more closet space. Lawn and Pool Care are included. Public boat ramp giving access to Lake Maitland. Welcome Home.