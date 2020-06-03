All apartments in Maitland
111 MARINER WAY
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

111 MARINER WAY

111 Mariner Way · No Longer Available
Location

111 Mariner Way, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
What a wonderful home to come back to after a long day. This spacious Pool home features a brand new roof, double pane windows, wood floors throughout - no carpet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a large den, family room with fireplace, spacious eat in kitchen with lots of storage and so much more. The home has an oversized 2 car garage, plus additional storage on the side of the home for bikes, sports equipment, etc. The backyard is amazing. It has an enormous pool, covered patio and a covered pergola...plus a private basketball court and enough space to hold a soccer tournament! Finally, there is an large inside utility room complete with washer and dryer & more closet space. Lawn and Pool Care are included. Public boat ramp giving access to Lake Maitland. Welcome Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 MARINER WAY have any available units?
111 MARINER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 MARINER WAY have?
Some of 111 MARINER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 MARINER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
111 MARINER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 MARINER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 111 MARINER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 111 MARINER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 111 MARINER WAY offers parking.
Does 111 MARINER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 MARINER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 MARINER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 111 MARINER WAY has a pool.
Does 111 MARINER WAY have accessible units?
No, 111 MARINER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 111 MARINER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 MARINER WAY has units with dishwashers.
