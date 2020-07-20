2516 Bordeaux Way

Amenities

Country Quiet! City Close! NEWLY UPDATED Lutz home in MODEL CONDITION! Nestled on a half acre+ lot with a fully fenced backyard! From the moment you enter, you will be impressed with the HGTV look of this stunning home. Entertaining is a dream in the spacious formal living and dining room with vaulted ceiling, decorative columns & wood accent beams. The recently renovated kitchen boasts brand New Quartz counter tops, SS Appliances, NEW sink & faucet, NEW lighting fixtures, NEW tile back splash, NEW raised ceiling, New triple pane windows and updated custom cabinets! The eat in kitchen overlooks a huge family room with a wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling with accent beams and new porcelain wood look tile flooring. French doors lead to an enormous bonus room. Utilize as a great recreation area or feel free to easily convert to a 4th bedroom, den or in-law suite. Split bedroom plan with large secondary bedrooms & updated bathroom! The over sized master retreat offers two large closets. The master bath features a NEW walk in shower, his and her sinks and new Quartz counter tops. The backyard is the ideal place for little ones or pets to play! Includes an open patio area & storage shed. New 6" baseboards, ceilings refinished, new sliding glass door, new closet doors & hardware & new ceiling fans. Freshly painted, as well as upgrades to the well pump, a new drainfield and Culligan water softener. No deed restrictions or HOA fees. ADT security system & Ring doorbell. Bring your RV, boat or other toys!



