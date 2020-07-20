All apartments in Lutz
Find more places like 2516 Bordeaux Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lutz, FL
/
2516 Bordeaux Way
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

2516 Bordeaux Way

2516 Bordeaux Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lutz
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2516 Bordeaux Way, Lutz, FL 33559

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Country Quiet! City Close! NEWLY UPDATED Lutz home in MODEL CONDITION! Nestled on a half acre+ lot with a fully fenced backyard! From the moment you enter, you will be impressed with the HGTV look of this stunning home. Entertaining is a dream in the spacious formal living and dining room with vaulted ceiling, decorative columns & wood accent beams. The recently renovated kitchen boasts brand New Quartz counter tops, SS Appliances, NEW sink & faucet, NEW lighting fixtures, NEW tile back splash, NEW raised ceiling, New triple pane windows and updated custom cabinets! The eat in kitchen overlooks a huge family room with a wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling with accent beams and new porcelain wood look tile flooring. French doors lead to an enormous bonus room. Utilize as a great recreation area or feel free to easily convert to a 4th bedroom, den or in-law suite. Split bedroom plan with large secondary bedrooms & updated bathroom! The over sized master retreat offers two large closets. The master bath features a NEW walk in shower, his and her sinks and new Quartz counter tops. The backyard is the ideal place for little ones or pets to play! Includes an open patio area & storage shed. New 6" baseboards, ceilings refinished, new sliding glass door, new closet doors & hardware & new ceiling fans. Freshly painted, as well as upgrades to the well pump, a new drainfield and Culligan water softener. No deed restrictions or HOA fees. ADT security system & Ring doorbell. Bring your RV, boat or other toys!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA PROP.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Bordeaux Way have any available units?
2516 Bordeaux Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 2516 Bordeaux Way have?
Some of 2516 Bordeaux Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Bordeaux Way currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Bordeaux Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Bordeaux Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 Bordeaux Way is pet friendly.
Does 2516 Bordeaux Way offer parking?
No, 2516 Bordeaux Way does not offer parking.
Does 2516 Bordeaux Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Bordeaux Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Bordeaux Way have a pool?
No, 2516 Bordeaux Way does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Bordeaux Way have accessible units?
No, 2516 Bordeaux Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Bordeaux Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Bordeaux Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 Bordeaux Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 Bordeaux Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane
Lutz, FL 33548
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir
Lutz, FL 33548
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop
Lutz, FL 33558

Similar Pages

Lutz 1 BedroomsLutz 2 Bedrooms
Lutz Apartments with GymsLutz Apartments with Parking
Lutz Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa