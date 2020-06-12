/
3 bedroom apartments
169 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
14661 Flamingo Rd
14661 Flamingo Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1858 sqft
Beautifully remodeled spacious home in Loxahatchee Florida. 3 large bedrooms and 2 large baths. Freshly painted inside and outside. Available immediately.
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
1059 E Road
1059 E Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
TURNKEY TRAINING FACILITY! STUNNING NEWER 2012 UPGRADED POOL HOME 4/3.5 ON 5 ACRES. 12 STALL CENTER AISLE BARN (BUILT 2012) ARENA DIMENSIONS ARE 230' x 90' , EASILY ACCOMMODATING A REGULATION DRESSAGE ARENA OR A HUNTER JUMPER ARENA. FIVE PADDOCKS.
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
979 D Road
979 D Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
1747 sqft
Nice quiet farm. Remodeled 4 bed 2 bath with pool. Chef kitchen , nice patio area. Very large GGT irrigated arena .10 stall barn {tent roof but stalls are hard sided].
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
1496 D Road
1496 D Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
1040 sqft
3 br home, 9 stalls and 5 acres are all included AT THIS PRICE! (annual lease available) Easy access to WEF! Great location south of Okeechobee Blvd and north of Southern Blvd.
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
12964 North Road
12964 North Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
827 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath cottage with a screened in back patio. PROPERTY SITS NEXT TO THE MAIN HOUSE The property has a gated entry thru the gate. MAIN HOUSE is OWNER OCCUPIED. Property is Quiet and peaceful.
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
3056 B Road
3056 B Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Up to 22 dry stalls available for $600/stall/month for the Winter season months or at a lower rate for year round.
The Landings at Wellington
1 Unit Available
785 Cedar Cove Rd
785 Cedar Cove Road, Wellington, FL
Call or text Daniel: 561--- 777--- 6557 Enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in an inviting home. Features include a spacious three-car garage, bay windows, a vaulted ceiling, and low-maintenance flooring throughout the interior.
1 Unit Available
2214 Ridgewood Circle
2214 Ridgewood Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
UNDER CONTRACT This beautiful 5 bedroom home in Madison Green has every amenity you desire and more. Professional managed by Blue ICE Properties LLC.
1 Unit Available
16030 E Derby Drive
16030 Derby Drive East, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1698 sqft
Spacious 3 b/r home with open floor plan / Great room - on nearly 2 acre lot - huge yard, private pool, pets okay, as is a 2 year lease - You can cozy around the real wood burning fireplace on those cold Loxahatchee nights.
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
1400 Crestwood Court S
1400 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1400 Crestwood Court S in Royal Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
330 Crestwood Circle
330 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1285 sqft
Great 3 rd floor condo with a garage! It is close to shopping, hospitals, Washer and Dryer in unit , Balcony. Community pool, playground...Gated ! Very well maintained !
Paddock Park of Wellington
1 Unit Available
14912 Horseshoe Trace
14912 Horseshoe Trace, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2677 sqft
Fully furnished, turnkey annual rental in a great location in Wellington's A-rated school district. Close to equestrian venues, shopping and dining, with easy access to commuter routes.
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
350 Crestwood Circle
350 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1306 sqft
Great 3 bedroom condo with one car garage in the conveniently located Kensington community. Close to shopping, Medical and Schools. HOA requires a minimum credit score of 620 and 3x the rent in verifiable income. Maximum of 2 cars allowed by HOA.
1 Unit Available
690 Via Toscana
690 Via Toscana, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1968 sqft
690 Via Toscana, Wellington, FL 33414 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
360 Crestwood Circle
360 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1314 sqft
360 Crestwood Circle Apt #201, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020.
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
220 Crestwood Circle
220 Crestwood Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1560 sqft
Crestwood Circle Apt #106, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
13575 Columbine Avenue
13575 Columbine Avenue, Wellington, FL
Centrally located in the heart of Wellington close to Equestrian facilities this upgraded and meticulously maintained four bedroom 2.5 bathroom home includes formal living and dining spaces, as well as a family room, and an AMAZING kitchen.
1 Unit Available
16318 E Pleasure Drive
16318 Pleasure Drive East, The Acreage, FL
BEST DEAL !!! MAIN HOUSE 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH.
1 Unit Available
722 Lake Wellington Drive
722 Lake Wellington Drive, Wellington, FL
Beautiful 2 story pool home, freshly painted with upgrades throughout with private access to Lake Wellington, rated A1 school,s located in a close proximity to Wellington equestrian venues.
1 Unit Available
860 Foresteria Avenue
860 Foresteria Avenue, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 860 Foresteria Avenue in Wellington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
13025 Northshire Trail
13025 Northshire Trail, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Great completely remodeled and Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 2 full baths apartment in Sheffield Woods. Amazing location close to shops, restaurants, schools, banks and WEF. The Condominium has a club house with pool.
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
131 Black Olive
131 Black Olive Crescent, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2075 sqft
Just minutes from everything. Equestrian showgrounds and competition, parks, Wellington Green Mall, upscale restaurants, golf and much more.
Paddock Park of Wellington
1 Unit Available
14748 Horseshoe Trace
14748 Horseshoe Trace, Wellington, FL
TurnKey 5/5.1 Seasonal Rental, custom built Estate in the heart of Wellington's Paddock Park 1, this prime corner 1.19 acres lot offers charming grace within a large fenced back yard.
