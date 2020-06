Amenities

This 2 bedroom / 1 bath cottage is available for annual lease starting on April 1, 2020. It is also available for short term leases of 2 or 3 months at 2,800 per month. Located on a unique farm with lots of animals and over 15 acres of trails, large paddocks, ponds and riding rings. Up to 5 stalls are available be rented, dry stall or full board. There are also RV hook ups available. Please call for more information on the stalls and hook ups.