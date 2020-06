Amenities

3 br home, 9 stalls and 5 acres are all included AT THIS PRICE! (annual lease available) Easy access to WEF! Great location south of Okeechobee Blvd and north of Southern Blvd. Beautiful 5 acres with 9 stalls and 3/2 home included in price! 4 paddocks, feed room and tack room. Fenced and cross fenced. Also available annually for $3,200. per month.