town center
256 Apartments for rent in Town Center, Loughman, FL
9 Units Available
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-like community just 20 minutes from Walt Disney World and near I-4. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, plush carpeting updated utilities and granite countertops. Stunning pool and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
733 RESERVE PLACE
733 Reserve Place, Loughman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1512 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the the highly desirable community of Reserves of Town Center.
Results within 1 mile of Town Center
1 Unit Available
520 Hanging Moss Rd
520 Hanging Moss Road, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1362 sqft
3 beds 2 baths single family home
1 Unit Available
7615 HERITAGE CROSSING WAY
7615 Heritage Crossing Way, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1344 sqft
FURNISHED LOVELY 3 BEDROOM CONDO WITH BEAUTIFUL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. ENJOY TWO LARGE BALCONIES WITH A VIEW OF FLORIDA'S GOLDEN SUNSETS. EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO FEEL AT HOME. A MUST SEE!
Results within 5 miles of Town Center
86 Units Available
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1392 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
45 Units Available
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1515 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
50 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,226
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
11 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$963
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
15 Units Available
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1389 sqft
Located in downtown ChampionsGate, near medical offices and restaurants. Ample on-site amenities including a large clubhouse, cyber cafe, outdoor living room and poolside cabana. Bark park for pets.
99 Units Available
Springs at Posner Park
2010 Jennifer Dr, Davenport, FL
Studio
$1,141
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1143 sqft
Springs at Posner Park is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Davenport, FL. Enjoy the privacy and convenience of our townhome-style floor plans.
113 Units Available
Preserve at ChampionsGate
8414 Champions Gate Blvd, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1378 sqft
Preserve at ChampionsGate is where you will feel at home in style.
22 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
27 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
25 Units Available
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.
288 Units Available
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1287 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
901 Pondview Court Unit B
901 Pondview Court, Celebration, FL
Studio
$1,150
475 sqft
901 Pondview Court Unit B Available 08/01/20 901B Pondview Court, (SORRY DUE TO COVID NO SHOWINGS TILL 7/31) Celebration, FL - GARAGE APT- Studio, Water and electric included, designated parking. Full size washer, dryer and fridge.
1 Unit Available
1009 Jeater Crescent
1009 Jeater Crescent Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,221
1646 sqft
1009 Jeater Crescent Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Fully Furnished - Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom single family home is East Village of Celebration. Large back yard that backs up to the conservation for ample privacy.
1 Unit Available
1211 Stonecutter Dr Apt 309
1211 Stonecutter Drive, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BED, 2 BATH ARTISAN PARK CONDO IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF LAKE FROM THE 3RD FLOOR BALCONY. ONE CAR GARAGE. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. ENJOY ARTISAN AMENITIES INCLUDING POOL, CLUBHOUSE, BILLIARDS ROOM, GYM AND RESTAURANT.
1 Unit Available
913 Spring Park Loop
913 Spring Park Loop, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3012 sqft
FURNISHED, BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM-LIKE HOME ON THE PRESERVE. ENJOY SITTING ON YOUR MASSIVE PORCH, OR LOUNGING ON YOUR POOL DECK. POOL IS ENCLOSED AND IS NICE & PRIVATE. THIS SPRAWLING HOME IS ALL ON 1 LEVEL AND HAS TOO MANY UPGRADES TO MENTION.
1 Unit Available
43420 HIGHWAY 27
43420 Highway 27, Polk County, FL
Studio
$750
300 sqft
Hotel style efficiency available for Rent includes water and power and also a full size fridge. This home does come fully furnished with ability to add your essentials as well. Call today to Schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
760 Siena Palm Dr 105
760 Siena Palm Drive, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
760 Siena Palm Dr 105 Available 09/01/20 760 Siena Palm Dr., Unit 105, Celebration, FL 34747 - A beautiful 1st floor Condo 2 bed/2 bath in the heart of Celebration. New Stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
940 Spring Park Loop Unit B
940 Spring Park Loop, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
750 sqft
940B Spring Park Loop-Garage Apartment only - GARAGE APT - All appliances, carpets, private parking, all Celebration amenities. Water & Electric are included!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799876)
1 Unit Available
1232 Romani Ave
1232 Romani Avenue, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1893 sqft
Large open layout town home located int he Promenades at bella Trae. This Champions Gate property offers an amazing view on conservation and water. Large balcony fully screened overlooking the pond.
1 Unit Available
1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD
1037 Blackwolf Run Rd, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2334 sqft
Brand new 2 story beautiful home 4/2.5 at Champions Gate. with the new highly energy-efficient homes.
