815 RESERVE PLACE

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located IN GATED COMMUNITY in the Reserve at Town Center community! This home features an open floor plan. Dining space is connected to the kitchen and is positioned by large windows which provide plenty of natural light. Two of the home's bedrooms are large and each feature an ensuite bathroom. The additional guest bedroom is equipped with two beds to accommodate additional family and friends.