455 - ARBOR LAKES DR, ARBOR LAKES DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

NICE 2018 3/2.5 TOWNHOUSE MUST SEE IN A VERY NICE COMMUNITY IN DAVENPORT. (NO PET ALLOW) APPLICATION FEE (NOT REFUNDABLE) $100 1ST ADULT $50 ADDITIONAL APPLICANT.

Welcome to Lake Bluff!! Nice townhome community located on the corner of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Old Lake Wilson Road. This beautiful new townhome community is centrally located in the city of Davenport, just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and Disney. Lake Bluff is a gated community that offers a resort-style community pool. The block construction upstairs, downstairs and in between the homes, will help keep your home cool, keep energy costs. No assigned parking here, all of our homes have a one-car garage with a 2 car driveway. You will enter an open floor plan with a breakfast nook in the kitchen and a spacious living room/ dining room combo. A 3 panel sliding glass door welcomes you to the 8'x22' covered lanai. Upstairs you have your master bedroom with French doors that open up to plenty of closet space and a master bath with dual sinks. This home also comes with a laundry room which includes loads of room for your hampers. this townhome comes with all appliances and window treatments (blinds/ verticals) and is move-in ready. CONTACT ME TODAY THIS WON`T LAST!!!