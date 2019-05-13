All apartments in Loughman
391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE

391 Arbor Lakes Dr · No Longer Available
Location

391 Arbor Lakes Dr, Loughman, FL 33896
Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
TOWNHOME for RENT at Lake Bluff at Town Center East!! This Beautiful Townhome is only a year old. Minutes from Shopping, Restaurants and theme parks. Gated community with resort style community pool. This property has a One car Garage with a 2 car Driveway. This floor plan has a front patio entrance, a spacious living room/ dining room combo. Fully equipped kitchen. A 3 Panel Sliding Glass door opens to the 8'x22' covered and screened lanai with water view! Master Bedroom with walk-in closet located upstairs and a Master Bath with dual sinks, and two spare bedrooms. This home also comes with ceiling fans in all bedrooms and a Laundry closet which includes a energy efficient Washer and Dryer. Schedule your private appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE have any available units?
391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loughman, FL.
What amenities does 391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE have?
Some of 391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loughman.
Does 391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE has a pool.
Does 391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
