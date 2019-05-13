391 ARBOR LAKES DRIVE

Amenities

TOWNHOME for RENT at Lake Bluff at Town Center East!! This Beautiful Townhome is only a year old. Minutes from Shopping, Restaurants and theme parks. Gated community with resort style community pool. This property has a One car Garage with a 2 car Driveway. This floor plan has a front patio entrance, a spacious living room/ dining room combo. Fully equipped kitchen. A 3 Panel Sliding Glass door opens to the 8'x22' covered and screened lanai with water view! Master Bedroom with walk-in closet located upstairs and a Master Bath with dual sinks, and two spare bedrooms. This home also comes with ceiling fans in all bedrooms and a Laundry closet which includes a energy efficient Washer and Dryer. Schedule your private appointment today!