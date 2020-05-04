302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Make this beautiful, gently lived in 3 bed 2 bath home your home sweet home. This home features granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave a laundry room with washer and dryer included, sliding door leads to a covered patio. All tile floor in the wet areas and carpet in all three bedrooms.

Prime location close to Disney, Posner Park Mall, major highways such as US 27, 417, 429 and a 5-minute drive to I-4. Located close to local conveniences such as Publix grocery store, restaurants, gym, Wawa and 7 Eleven. Don't miss out on this opportunity!