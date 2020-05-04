All apartments in Loughman
Find more places like 302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loughman, FL
/
302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP

302 Briar Patch Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loughman
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

302 Briar Patch Loop, Loughman, FL 33896

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Make this beautiful, gently lived in 3 bed 2 bath home your home sweet home. This home features granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave a laundry room with washer and dryer included, sliding door leads to a covered patio. All tile floor in the wet areas and carpet in all three bedrooms.
Prime location close to Disney, Posner Park Mall, major highways such as US 27, 417, 429 and a 5-minute drive to I-4. Located close to local conveniences such as Publix grocery store, restaurants, gym, Wawa and 7 Eleven. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP have any available units?
302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loughman, FL.
What amenities does 302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP have?
Some of 302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loughman.
Does 302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP offers parking.
Does 302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP have a pool?
No, 302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP have accessible units?
No, 302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 BRIAR PATCH LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Loughman 3 BedroomsLoughman Apartments with Balcony
Loughman Apartments with GymLoughman Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Loughman Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLSebring, FLPoinciana, FL
Auburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLMango, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida