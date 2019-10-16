All apartments in Loughman
Find more places like 1505 BUNKER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loughman, FL
/
1505 BUNKER DRIVE
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

1505 BUNKER DRIVE

1505 Bunker Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1505 Bunker Dr, Loughman, FL 33896
Thousand Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming Soon for October! FREE golf membership and access to top-notch amenities included in rent! Beautiful three-bedroom, two bathroom home in the highly sought after community of Champions Gate. This wonderful home features a welcoming front porch and a two-car garage. The open kitchen overlooks the combination of dining and family rooms. The spacious master suite includes a separate bathtub and shower as well as his and her sinks. Pets are case by case with owner approval. * Photos are of matching floorplan (Bourne Floorplan) and may not show the exact available property.*
All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent. “

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 BUNKER DRIVE have any available units?
1505 BUNKER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loughman, FL.
What amenities does 1505 BUNKER DRIVE have?
Some of 1505 BUNKER DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 BUNKER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1505 BUNKER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 BUNKER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 BUNKER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1505 BUNKER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1505 BUNKER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1505 BUNKER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 BUNKER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 BUNKER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1505 BUNKER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1505 BUNKER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1505 BUNKER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 BUNKER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 BUNKER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 BUNKER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1505 BUNKER DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLPoinciana, FLHaines City, FLCelebration, FLDavenport, FLHorizon West, FL
Winter Haven, FLHunters Creek, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouthchase, FLAuburndale, FLDoctor Phillips, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLBay Hill, FLMeadow Woods, FLCypress Gardens, FLSt. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College