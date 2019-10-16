1505 BUNKER DRIVE

Amenities

Coming Soon for October! FREE golf membership and access to top-notch amenities included in rent! Beautiful three-bedroom, two bathroom home in the highly sought after community of Champions Gate. This wonderful home features a welcoming front porch and a two-car garage. The open kitchen overlooks the combination of dining and family rooms. The spacious master suite includes a separate bathtub and shower as well as his and her sinks. Pets are case by case with owner approval. * Photos are of matching floorplan (Bourne Floorplan) and may not show the exact available property.*

All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent. “