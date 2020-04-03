All apartments in Longboat Key
Find more places like 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longboat Key, FL
/
6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longboat Key
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 157 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1449 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
OFF-SEASON BAYSIDE VACATION RENTAL close to the beach. Turnkey furnished 2 bed/2 bath unit with king bed in master bedroom and twins in guest. Additional couch and TV viewing area in guest bedroom. Sleeps 6. This 1st level unit also includes in-unit washer/dryer, flat screen TV, Internet access, stereo system and fully outfitted kitchen with all appliances. Comfortably furnished with tile floors throughout. Lovely water views overlooking Bishop's Harbour and short walk to deeded beach access across Gulf of Mexico Drive. Whitney Beach is one of the most pristine beaches on Longboat Key. This lovely BEACH TO BAY condo community has two heated pools, a private beach (conservatory) with beach side Tiki cabanas, beach chairs, outdoor shower, tennis courts and BBQ, and on the Bay side, a kayak/canoe launch, boat docks and fishing pier on tranquil Bishop's Bayou. Close to Whitney Beach Plaza and Mar Vista Restaurant on Sarasota Bay. Weekly or monthly rentals available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Longboat Key 1 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 Bedrooms
Longboat Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongboat Key Apartments with Pool
Longboat Key Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL
Greenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity