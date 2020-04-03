All apartments in Longboat Key
4390 EXETER DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

4390 EXETER DRIVE

4390 Exeter Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4390 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit I-103 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
sauna
tennis court
HARBOURSIDE RENTAL OPEN MAY THRU DECEMBER. Spectacular water views in this nicely updated and turnkey furnished unit at the head of Longboat Harbour's deep water canal and directly across from the beach. Great views from this attractive 1st floor 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with fully equipped kitchen, flat screen TVs, king bed in master and queen in guest bedroom. New appliances, washer/dryer in unit, tile floors throughout. Available off-season; 3-month minimum.

Take advantage of the many amenities that include a fitness center, locker room showers, men's and ladies saunas, billiard table, card room, recreation hall, putting green, shuffleboard court, tennis courts and 4 heated swimming pools for your enjoyment. Longboat Harbour is an active community with superior recreational facilities including boat docks and kayak and canoe launch facilities available first come basis. Clean and well-maintained laundry rooms are easily accessible in each building.

Exclusive to Longboat Harbour is a dedicated Gulf-side beach pavilion with parking, showers, restrooms, lockers, and car wash area. Enjoy an afternoon on your glass enclosed lanai watching the activity in the canal that may include dolphin, playful Manatees, fishing and an array of water birds. Be sure to bring your camera! Close to restaurants and shopping and convenient to Sarasota, St. Armand's Circle and Anna Maria.

Available multi-month May-December $2,200/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

