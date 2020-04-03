4390 EXETER DRIVE

Amenities

HARBOURSIDE RENTAL OPEN MAY THRU DECEMBER. Spectacular water views in this nicely updated and turnkey furnished unit at the head of Longboat Harbour's deep water canal and directly across from the beach. Great views from this attractive 1st floor 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with fully equipped kitchen, flat screen TVs, king bed in master and queen in guest bedroom. New appliances, washer/dryer in unit, tile floors throughout. Available off-season; 3-month minimum.



Take advantage of the many amenities that include a fitness center, locker room showers, men's and ladies saunas, billiard table, card room, recreation hall, putting green, shuffleboard court, tennis courts and 4 heated swimming pools for your enjoyment. Longboat Harbour is an active community with superior recreational facilities including boat docks and kayak and canoe launch facilities available first come basis. Clean and well-maintained laundry rooms are easily accessible in each building.



Exclusive to Longboat Harbour is a dedicated Gulf-side beach pavilion with parking, showers, restrooms, lockers, and car wash area. Enjoy an afternoon on your glass enclosed lanai watching the activity in the canal that may include dolphin, playful Manatees, fishing and an array of water birds. Be sure to bring your camera! Close to restaurants and shopping and convenient to Sarasota, St. Armand's Circle and Anna Maria.



Available multi-month May-December $2,200/month.