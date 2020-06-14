All apartments in Longboat Key
4380 EXETER DRIVE

4380 Exeter Drive · (941) 383-5577
Location

4380 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
sauna
tennis court
HARBOURSIDE ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE - CLOSE TO POOL AND BEACH. Enjoy your morning coffee while overlooking the beauty of Longboat Harbour from the spacious and comfortable enclosed lanai. From the minute you enter, you appreciate the luxury of granite counters and stainless appliances with elegant hardwood floors. Open floorplan in kitchen, dining and living room with a relaxing wrap-around sofa for watching TV or visiting with friends and family. Completely updated 2-bed/2-bath turnkey furnished 2nd floor condo with elevator access. King sleigh bed in the master bedroom and 2 full-size beds in guest bedroom. Master bath with walk in shower and tub/shower in guest. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access available. This is the best of Longboat Harbour!

Longboat Harbour is one of the island's most popular vacation destinations. Amenities include 4 community pools, tennis courts, billiard room, ping pong table, card table room, shuffleboard, putting green, community BBQ area, boat/kayak docks, lending library, men's and ladies showers/sauna and restrooms and fully equipped gym. Private beach access is located directly across Gulf of Mexico Drive at the newly remodeled pavilion including private parking, storage, rest rooms, showers and tables as well as car wash area. There is docking available on a first come basis and a floating dock for kayaks and canoes. This furnished residence comes with one covered parking space with plenty of guest parking available.

TERMS: 1ST, LAST AND $1,000 SECURITY. $100 association application fee required. 2-week turn-around required to process association application. Electric and cable/WiFi additional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4380 EXETER DRIVE have any available units?
4380 EXETER DRIVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4380 EXETER DRIVE have?
Some of 4380 EXETER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4380 EXETER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4380 EXETER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4380 EXETER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4380 EXETER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 4380 EXETER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4380 EXETER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4380 EXETER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4380 EXETER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4380 EXETER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4380 EXETER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4380 EXETER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4380 EXETER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4380 EXETER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4380 EXETER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4380 EXETER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4380 EXETER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
