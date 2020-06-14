4380 EXETER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area elevator gym parking pool pool table putting green shuffle board bbq/grill guest parking internet access sauna tennis court

HARBOURSIDE ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE - CLOSE TO POOL AND BEACH. Enjoy your morning coffee while overlooking the beauty of Longboat Harbour from the spacious and comfortable enclosed lanai. From the minute you enter, you appreciate the luxury of granite counters and stainless appliances with elegant hardwood floors. Open floorplan in kitchen, dining and living room with a relaxing wrap-around sofa for watching TV or visiting with friends and family. Completely updated 2-bed/2-bath turnkey furnished 2nd floor condo with elevator access. King sleigh bed in the master bedroom and 2 full-size beds in guest bedroom. Master bath with walk in shower and tub/shower in guest. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access available. This is the best of Longboat Harbour!



Longboat Harbour is one of the island's most popular vacation destinations. Amenities include 4 community pools, tennis courts, billiard room, ping pong table, card table room, shuffleboard, putting green, community BBQ area, boat/kayak docks, lending library, men's and ladies showers/sauna and restrooms and fully equipped gym. Private beach access is located directly across Gulf of Mexico Drive at the newly remodeled pavilion including private parking, storage, rest rooms, showers and tables as well as car wash area. There is docking available on a first come basis and a floating dock for kayaks and canoes. This furnished residence comes with one covered parking space with plenty of guest parking available.



TERMS: 1ST, LAST AND $1,000 SECURITY. $100 association application fee required. 2-week turn-around required to process association application. Electric and cable/WiFi additional.